Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen episode airs on TNT from the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for Dynamite coverage.

Below is the current lineup:

* Thunder Rosa vs. Julia Hart

* Chris Jericho vs. Nick Gage (Five Labours of Jericho, Chapter 2, No Rules Match)

* Celebration for FTW Champion Ricky Starks

* FTR with Tully Blanchard vs. Santana and Ortiz with Konnan

* Christian Cage, Jungle Boy, and Luchasaurus vs. Private Party and Angelico

* QT Marshall and The Factory to apologize to Tony Schiavone

* Tony Khan to make major new live event announcement

* The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and The Good Brothers) vs. Hangman Page and Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds) — If Page and The Dark Order win, they will receive future title shots from Omega and The Bucks. If they lose, they cannot challenge for either title

* Lance Archer (c) vs. Hikuleo (IWGP US Championship)