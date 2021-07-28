Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen episode airs on TNT from the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for Dynamite coverage.
Below is the current lineup:
* Thunder Rosa vs. Julia Hart
* Chris Jericho vs. Nick Gage (Five Labours of Jericho, Chapter 2, No Rules Match)
* Celebration for FTW Champion Ricky Starks
* FTR with Tully Blanchard vs. Santana and Ortiz with Konnan
* Christian Cage, Jungle Boy, and Luchasaurus vs. Private Party and Angelico
* QT Marshall and The Factory to apologize to Tony Schiavone
* Tony Khan to make major new live event announcement
* The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and The Good Brothers) vs. Hangman Page and Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds) — If Page and The Dark Order win, they will receive future title shots from Omega and The Bucks. If they lose, they cannot challenge for either title
* Lance Archer (c) vs. Hikuleo (IWGP US Championship)