AEW has announced that next Wednesday’s Fyer Fest Night 1 event is sold out.

Next Wednesday’s special edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT will take place from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas. PWInsider reports that the show was sold out in advance, but that AEW hopes to release more seats as they finalize production on the day of the show.

There are still tickets left for the Fyter Fest Night 2 edition of Dynamite, which airs the following week, July 21, from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX.

Below is the announced line-up for next week’s Fyter Fest Night 1 edition of Dynamite on TNT:

* We will hear from Hangman Page

* Penelope Ford vs. Yuka Sakazaki

* Matt Hardy vs. Christian Cage

* Darby Allin vs. Ethan Page in a Coffin Match

* FTW Champion Brian Cage defends against Ricky Starks

* IWGP United States Champion Jon Moxley defends against Karl Anderson