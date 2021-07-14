Welcome to Wrestling Inc.’s live coverage of AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest (Night One), beginning at 8 pm ET from the HEB Center in Cedar Park, Texas. Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media.

* Brian Cage (c) vs. Ricky Starks (FTW Championship)

* Ethan Page vs. Darby Allin (Coffin Match)

* Matt Hardy vs. Christian Cage

* Penelope Ford vs. Yuka Sakazaki

* Hangman Page to speak

* Jon Moxley (c) vs. Karl Anderson (IWGP US Championship)

* Sammy Guevara vs. Wheeler Yuta