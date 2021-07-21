Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest (Night Two) episode airs on TNT from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.
Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for Dynamite coverage.
Below is the current lineup:
* Darby Allin vs. Wheeler Yuta
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Impact World Tag Team Champion Doc Gallows
* The Blade vs. Orange Cassidy
* Five Labours of Jericho, Chapter 1: Chris Jericho vs. Shawn Spears (Only Spears can use a steel chair)
* Britt Baker (c) vs. Nyla Rose (AEW Women’s World Championship)
* Jon Moxley (c) vs. Lance Archer (Texas Deathmatch for the IWGP US Championship)