Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest (Night Two) episode airs on TNT from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.

Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for Dynamite coverage.

Below is the current lineup:

* Darby Allin vs. Wheeler Yuta

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Impact World Tag Team Champion Doc Gallows

* The Blade vs. Orange Cassidy

* Five Labours of Jericho, Chapter 1: Chris Jericho vs. Shawn Spears (Only Spears can use a steel chair)

* Britt Baker (c) vs. Nyla Rose (AEW Women’s World Championship)

* Jon Moxley (c) vs. Lance Archer (Texas Deathmatch for the IWGP US Championship)