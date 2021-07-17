AEW’s first-ever stadium show is almost sold out.

AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam is set for the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.

According to Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer, the September 22 show has sold more than 15,000 tickets. Capacity was originally set at 17.000.

Tickets went on sale yesterday, Friday, July 16.

Melzer noted on Twitter that it will be the largest crowd in company history and the largest non-WWE crowd for U.S. pro wrestling since 1999.

AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam will also be the first pro wrestling event to be held at the tennis complex.