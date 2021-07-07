Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Road Rager episode airs on TNT at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida.
Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for Dynamite coverage.
Below is the current lineup:
* QT Marshall vs. Cody Rhodes (South Beach Strap Match)
* MJF to announce stipulations for Chris Jericho to get through to have a match with MJF. If they have a match and Jericho loses — he has to leave MJF alone forever.
* Andrade El Idolo vs. Matt Sydal
* The Young Bucks (c) vs. Penta El Zero Miedo and Eddie Kingston (Street Fight for the AEW World Tag Team Championship)
* Jake Hager, Santana, and Ortiz with Konnan vs. Wardlow and FTR with Tully Blanchard
* Kris Statlander and Orange Cassidy vs. The Bunny and The Blade
* Ethan Page and Darby Allin have a sit-down interview with Jim Ross