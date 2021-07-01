Wednesday’s new edition of AEW Dynamite reportedly drew 883,000 viewers on TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.

This is up 36% from last week’s Saturday Night Dynamite episode, which drew 649,000 viewers this past Saturday night.

The Dynamite show on Wednesday night drew a 0.35 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 66.7% from the previous week’s 0.21 rating on Saturday night.

The 0.35 key demographic rating represents around 452,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo.

Dynamite featured several happenings advertised ahead of time, including MJF vs. Sammy Guevara in the main event, TNT Champion Miro defending against Brian Pillman Jr., Chris Jericho’s return to commentary, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks vs. Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo, and more.

Dynamite on Wednesday marked AEW’s return to their normal timeslot after airing on the weekends for several weeks due to the NBA Playoffs. Last night’s show faced significant competition from the NBA and the NHL, but still drew AEW’s best Dynamite audience since the May 19 episode, and the best 18-49 key demographic rating since the Blood & Guts special episode on May 5. Wednesday’s total viewership was up 36% from last week, while the key demo rating was up 66.7% from last week.

Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was up 18% from the same week in 2020, which went head-to-head against WWE NXT in the Wednesday night timeslot. The key demo was up 20.7% from the same week last year.

Below is our 2021 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 662,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Smash Night 1 episode)

January 13 Episode: 762,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Smash Night 2 episode)

January 20 Episode: 854,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 734,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 844,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Beach Break episode)

February 10 Episode: 741,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 747,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 831,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 3 Episode: 934,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode: 743,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Revolution episode)

March 17 Episode: 768,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode)

March 24 Episode: 757,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 31 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 688,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 1.219 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (First episode following WWE NXT move to Tuesday)

April 21 Episode: 1.104 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 28 Episode: 889,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 5 Episode: 1.090 million viewers with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Blood & Guts episode)

May 12 Episode: 936,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 19 Episode: 821,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 28 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 4 Episode: 462,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 11 Episode: 487,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 18 Episode: 552,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 26 Episode: 649,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Saturday Night Dynamite episode)

June 30 Episode: 883,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Return to normal Wednesday timeslot)

July 7 Episode:

2020 Total: 42.970 million viewers over 53 episodes

2020 Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Total: 10.840 million viewers over 12 episodes

2019 Average: 903,333 viewers per episode