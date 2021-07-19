AEW has announced that they will make their Cincinnati, Ohio debut for the September 8 edition of Dynamite on TNT.

This will be a homecoming of sorts for IWGP United States Champion Jon Moxley, who is from Cincinnati and is featured front & center on promotional material for the show. This will also be the post-All Out edition of Dynamite.

Dynamite on September 8 will air live from the Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, on the campus of the University of Cincinnati. Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 23 at 10am ET.

“See all the fall out from #AEWAllOut when #AEW makes it’s CINCINNATI, OHIO debut on Wed, Sept. 8, 2021 at the FIFTH THIRD ARENA on the University of Cincinnati Campus Tickets start at $25 (plus fees) and go on sale THIS FRIDAY, July 23 at 10am Eastern http://AEWTIX.com,” AEW tweeted today.

AEW will be in Hoffman Estates, Illinois the week before for Dynamite on September 1, Rampage on September 3, and the All Out pay-per-view on September 5, all at the NOW Arena. After the Cincinnati show, AEW will air Dynamite from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on September 15, then at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City for the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite on September 22.

Stay tuned for more. Below is a promo for the Cincinnati debut: