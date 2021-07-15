Wednesday’s live Fyter Fest Night 1 edition of AEW Dynamite reportedly drew 1.025 million viewers on TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.

This is up 17.68% from last week’s Road Rager edition of Dynamite, which drew 871,000 viewers for AEW’s return to the road.

Dynamite drew a 0.40 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is up 21.21% from last week’s 0.33 rating.

The 0.40 key demographic rating represents around 518,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is up 22.75% from last week’s 422,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.33 key demo rating represented.

Fyter Fest Night 1 drew the most viewers and the best key demo rating for AEW since the May 5 Blood & Guts Dynamite show. This was the third-best viewership and third-best key demo rating of the year. The second hour went up against the NBA Finals on ABC. The first hour of that game drew an overnight viewership of 7.057 million viewers, according to SpoilerTV. Last week’s Road Rager show only went up against competition from the NHL Stanley Cup finals, which drew 3 million overnight viewers. The Fyter Fest Night 1 viewership was up 17.68% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 21.21% from last week.

Last night’s Dynamite viewership was up 30.08% from the same week in 2020 for the Fight for the Fallen episode, which went head-to-head against WWE NXT in the Wednesday night timeslot. The key demo was up 37.93% from the same week last year.

AEW’s Fyter Fest Night 1 special from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, TX featured several matches and segments advertised ahead of time – Wheeler Yuta vs. Sammy Guevara, Matt Hardy vs. Christian Cage, Penelope Ford vs. Yuka Sakazaki, Ricky Starks winning the FTW Title from Brian Cage, Jon Moxley retaining NJPW’s IWGP United States Title over Karl Anderson, plus Darby Allin defeating Ethan Page in the Coffin Match main event.

Below is our 2021 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 662,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Smash Night 1 episode)

January 13 Episode: 762,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Smash Night 2 episode)

January 20 Episode: 854,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 734,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 844,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Beach Break episode)

February 10 Episode: 741,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 747,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 831,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 3 Episode: 934,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode: 743,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Revolution episode)

March 17 Episode: 768,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode)

March 24 Episode: 757,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 31 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 688,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 1.219 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (First episode following WWE NXT move to Tuesday)

April 21 Episode: 1.104 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 28 Episode: 889,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 5 Episode: 1.090 million viewers with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Blood & Guts episode)

May 12 Episode: 936,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 19 Episode: 821,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 28 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 4 Episode: 462,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 11 Episode: 487,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 18 Episode: 552,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 26 Episode: 649,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Saturday Night Dynamite episode)

June 30 Episode: 883,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Return to normal Wednesday timeslot)

July 7 Episode: 871,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Road Rager episode)

July 14 Episode: 1.025 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 1 episode)

July 21 Episode:

2020 Total: 42.970 million viewers over 53 episodes

2020 Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Total: 10.840 million viewers over 12 episodes

2019 Average: 903,333 viewers per episode