AEW has filed to trademark the phrase “King of Harts” on July 28 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Below is the trademark description:

International Class 041: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment; Intent to Use: The applicant has a bona fide intention, and is entitled, to use the mark in commerce on or in connection with the identified goods/services.

It’s unclear what AEW’s plan is for the trademark or if it will be related in any way to the Hart family.

It’s interesting to note that in a September 2020 interview with SportsKeeda, Chris Jericho said that he would like to see Martha Hart do something with AEW to honor Owen Hart.

“I’d love to see (Martha) do something with AEW,” Jericho said. “I think the spirit of Owen Hart lives on in AEW for sure. I’m a huge disciple of him. I’m very much influenced by Owen Hart. So I think that, whether it’s New Japan or AEW, I think it’s important for Owen to be remembered by his fans and by the people that he influenced, myself included.”

Stay tuned for updates.