AEW is partnering with The Wounded Warrior Project to help raise money for America’s veterans.

The campaign will run now through Monday, August 2 with fans encouraged to donate at AEWcommunity.com. In addition to supporting the cause, any donation over $20 will be able to receive two tickets to the Homecoming edition of AEW Dynamite on August 4 in Jacksonville.

The campaign fundraising page on the WWP website can be found here. $1,833 has been raised as of this writing, of a $5,000 goal.

You can see related tweets below from AEW star “The Captain” Shawn Dean, who is a member of the United States Navy, along with the announcement AEW issued this week:

You all, the #AEWCommunity, have already been AMAZING in your support for @wwp…let’s continue to #HitEmWithTheDeal! Donations of $20 or more will be eligible for 2 tix to #AEWDynamite Homecoming in JAX on 8/4! Full details & to donate👉🏾 https://t.co/kQKLme5jOG pic.twitter.com/iEC6QhOT6m — Capt. Shawn Dean (@ShawnDean773) July 25, 2021