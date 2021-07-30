AEW has sold more than 12,000 tickets to their “The First Dance” edition of Rampage from the United Center in Chicago.

As noted, it’s believed that CM Punk’s AEW debut will be related to the special edition of AEW Rampage on TNT, which is scheduled for Friday, August 20 at the United Center in Chicago. Rampage will premiere on TNT the week before.

The Ticketmaster pre-sale for “The First Dance” began at 11am ET this morning and tickets went fast. By 11:45 there were only upper deck seats left, and as of 3:45pm ET this afternoon there were around 100 seats left.

The rest of the seats for “The First Dance” will go on sale to the general public this coming Monday. PWInsider reports that there will be tickets at all price points released on Monday.

This special edition of Rampage will be AEW’s debut at the 23,000-seat United Center.

Rampage at the United Center will be the first of four AEW shows in the Chicago area within a three week period. After this show, All Out Week will begin with three shows at the NOW Arena in nearby Hoffman Estates – Dynamite on September 1, Rampage on September 3, then the All Out pay-per-view on September 5.

