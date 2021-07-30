AEW star Frankie Kazarian will make his seven-year in-ring return to Impact Wrestling next week.

Kazarian will be joining Sami Callihan and Eddie Edwards in a massive six-man tag team match against The Elite (Impact World Champion Kenny Omega and the Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers).

“The Elite Hunter” made his return on tonight’s show after The Elite went down to the ring to call out Impact Management for making a No. 1 Contender Battle Royal that’s set for two weeks from now. The winner of the event will face Omega for his World Championship at Emergence.

During Callis’ monologue, Sami Callihan interrupted him and announced that not only will he participate in this Battle Royal, but he also spoke with Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore about setting up this six-man main event for next week. Outraged by this power move, The Elite were met with a major beatdown by Frankie Kazarian, who attacked them from behind.

At Slammiversary, Callihan and Omega squared off in the main event for the Impact World Championship. Omega won by the skin of his teeth when he hit the One-Winged Angel during their No Disqualification matchup.

As mentioned above, Impact will bring Emergence back next month. At this event, Omega will defend his Impact World Championship against the Battle Royal winner.

Last year, Emergence was a two-night event that saw The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley) retain their Impact World Tag Team Titles against The North (Ethan Page and Josh Alexander) on Night One. Then, on Night Two, Deonna Purrazzo retained her Knockouts Championship against Jordynne Grace in the company’s first-ever 30-Minute Iron Woman Match.

Below are clips from The Elite’s encounter with Sami Callihan and Frankie Kazarian.

.@THETOMMYDREAMER has made a battle royal to determine @KennyOmegamanX's next challenger and Omega is so furious he's coming to the ring NEXT! #IMPACTonAXSTV @TheDonCallis pic.twitter.com/zjnNFtUPeB — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 30, 2021