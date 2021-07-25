At last night’s MCW Pro Wrestling event, AEW star Nick Comoroto proposed to his girlfriend, Becky (aka Ref Becky). Before asking, Comoroto had a few words to say.

“She’s been with me through everything,” Comoroto began. “When I was poor, she was there. When I had money, she was there. When COVID hit and I lost my job, she was there to pick up the pieces and bring me back here. Becky is the sweetest, most caring person you will ever meet in your life.”

Comoroto then said he want to spend his life with her, knelt down, and proposed. She said yes, and the crowd chanted “yes” as well.

Comoroto is a member of The Factory, along with QT Marshall, Aaron Solow, and Anthony Ogogo.

Wrestling Inc. send congrats to the happy couple!