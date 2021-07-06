AEW star Big Swole made a controversial tweet after her husband, WWE Superstar Cedric Alexander, was pinned by Jaxson Ryker on this week’s episode of RAW.

Swole posted a photo from the movie Dolemite Is My Name in which Eddie Murphy’s character says, “Brother, don’t nobody wanna see no s--t like that.”

In her caption, Swole referred to Ryker as “lil’ Hogan” and said nobody wanted to see Alexander get pinned by the former Forgotten Sons member.

The heel team of Alexander and Elias lost to Ryker and R-Truth on RAW. At the start of the match, Truth joined the chase for the 24/7 title, leaving Ryker alone in a Handicap Match. Soon after, Elias walked away from the match and Ryker caught Alexander with tilt-a-whirl side-slam for the pin fall victory.

See below for Swole’s tweet: