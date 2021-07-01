AEW star Darby Allin is set to appear in the upcoming Jackass 4 movie.

Allin is one of the celebrity cameos scheduled for the Jackass 4 movie, according to SlashFilm.com. Allin will be making a cameo along with AEW celebrity wrestler Shaquille O’Neal and UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou, among others.

The Jackass 4 film was originally scheduled to be released on March 5 of this year, but the COVID-19 pandemic pushed it back to July 2, and then again to October 22 of this year. Paramount will release the movie in theaters worldwide on October 22, and then on the Paramount+ streaming platform 45 days later.

Skater and adrenaline junkie Allin has become friends with several Jackass stars, such as Steve-O and Bam Margera, and others like Tony Hawk and Travis Pastrana. You may remember how Steve-O appeared on AEW Dynamite for a “Body Bag Roll-In” stunt segment back on October 22, which you can see below.

Allin appeared on the Endless Hustle podcast back in January and talked about possibly appearing in Jackass 4, calling it a bucket-list item.

“The one occasion could be Jackass 4. I’ve talked to folks and I am like, ‘If this occurs, I’ve to have time without work.’ Not solely is that this going to assist the model of AEW and popular culture, it will assist my thoughts,” Allin said in January (H/T to SkaterWorld). “It is a bucket checklist factor, for positive. I’ve talked to Steve-O about it. Every thing is so loopy with COVID that they can not even begin filming. They had been per week or two into filming when it acquired shut down and now they have been holding it off.”

There’s no word yet on what Allin will be doing in the movie, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more on Allin and Jackass 4.