AEW has announced that the will be donating $100,000 to the Safe Alliance non-profit organization in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company will also donate a percentage of proceeds from the Fight for the Fallen t-shirts sold for Wednesday’s special edition of Dynamite on TNT from the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte.

Safe Alliance is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing hope and healing for domestic violence and sexual assault survivors.

“Safe Alliance is thrilled to partner with All Elite Wrestling and their annual FIGHT FOR THE FALLEN event,” said Tenille Alexander-Banner, Safe Alliance Director of Corporate and Community Engagement, in a press release issued to us today. “Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault survivors have to ‘fight’ each day to heal from the trauma and abuse they’ve endured. Without support from the community, our work would not be possible. We appreciate AEW’s generous gift and thank them for providing hope to survivors in the greater Charlotte area.”

AEW is also encouraging fans to donate what t hey can to Safe Alliance via AEWFightForTheFallen.com.

The $100,000 donation will be made this Wednesday night during the big event in Charlotte.

“Giving back to the community and helping make a difference in people’s lives is an ongoing goal for AEW, especially with our annual FIGHT FOR THE FALLEN event,” said Tony Khan, AEW CEO, GM and Head of Creative. “We’re proud to share this donation with Safe Alliance, and through this initiative, we hope we can come together with fans to further Safe Alliance’s important mission.”

The 2021 Fight for the Fallen edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT will air this Wednesday from Charlotte. Below is the current announced line-up:

* NJPW’s IWGP United States Champion Lance Archer defends against Hikuleo

* Christian Cage, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus vs. Angelico and Private Party

* Santana and Ortiz vs. FTR

* The Five Labours of Jericho, Chapter 2: Chris Jericho vs. Nick Gage in a No Rules match

* The Elite (AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks, Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers) vs. Hangman Page and The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, John Silver, Alex Reynolds). If Page and The Dark Order win, they will receive future title shots from Omega and The Bucks. If they lose, they cannot challenge for either title