AEW star Rey Fénix is set to return to in-ring action soon.

As noted, Fénix has been dealing with a groin injury, which caused him to miss the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view back in May. He was expected to be out of action for 6-8 weeks.

In an update, Fénix is now ready to return to the ring, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. There’s no word on when he will be brought back, but he is ready to go.

It was believed that Fénix suffered the injury during a match in Mexico, but that was never confirmed. He has not wrestled for AEW since his win over Chuck Taylor on the April 29 “Dark: Elevation” episode.

The Lucha Bros, Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo, are scheduled to defend their AAA World Tag Team Titles at AAA’s TripleMania XXIX event on Saturday, August 14 from Arena Ciudad de México in Mexico City, Mexico. They will defend in a Triple Threat against Laredo Kid and Hijo del Vikingo, plus Black Taurus and a mystery partner. Penta and Fenix won the titles back in June 2019 from current AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks. Since then they have only defended the straps three times – twice in 2019, and then in December 2020 at TripleMania XXVIII, retaining in a Triple Threat over Myzteziz Jr. and Octagon Jr., and Rey Escorpion and Texano Jr.

