WWE RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles & Omos laid a beatdown on Riddle on tonight’s episode of RAW. First, Omos distracted Riddle by snapping his scooter in half, costing the Original Bro a singles bout to John Morrison. After the match, Styles flattened Riddle with the Styles Clash.
Styles & Omos appeared on RAW Talk to explain their actions.
When asked if he had a motive for attacking Riddle, Styles said: “I just don’t like the guy. He has a sweet tooth, he carries around gummy bears all the time. I just don’t like him.”
Omos was asked why he destroyed Riddle’s scooter.
“Because I wanted to,” Omos responded. “It was awesome.”
Earlier in the night, Styles & Omos defeated The Viking Raiders to successfully retain their titles.
It appears Styles & Omos will be defending their titles against R-K-Bro at the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view. Randy Orton was once again absent from tonight’s RAW even though he was advertised to appear.
