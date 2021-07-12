Alexa Bliss took to Twitter today to responded to a fan who tried to body-shame her.

The fan posted 4 photos of Bliss – one from her WWE NXT days, one from her pre-Firefly Fun House days, one that she posted last week with fiance Ryan Cabrera, and another she posted this weekend.

He captioned the tweet with, “Remember last week when all of you Alexa Bliss MARY Sues said that this was just a blur effect and Alexa’s ass was back? Well take a look at NXT Bliss and WWE Bliss and then at the edited phot Alexa posted and then the picture she posted today and try to say that again.”

The tweet was deleted as fans responded with backlash. You can see a screenshot of the tweet below.

The backlash really picked up when Bliss herself responded.

“#1. how F’Ing DARE you try to body shame me. #2. All pics except last one are very old. #3 I haven’t been able to control my weight loss lately since being sick a few months ago . #4 all u have to say about my career since 2013 is pics of my butt? I pity u [peace sign emoji] bless,” she wrote.

Bliss is scheduled to compete in a Fatal 4 Way on tonight’s RAW with Asuka, Nikki Cross and Naomi.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Bliss’ tweet below, along with the deleted tweet from the fan, and Bliss’ Instagram photos:

