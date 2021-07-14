WWE RAW Superstar Alexa Bliss “can’t wait to see” how Buddy Murphy rebuilds his pro wrestling career following his recent WWE release.

While responding to Murphy’s comments about her in a recent interview with with Chris Van Vliet, Bliss said she will always be supportive of her former beau.

Thanks for the kind words Matt. Always been there & I always will be there for you can’t wait to see what you do next @WWE_Murphy

During the interview, Murphy thanked Bliss for helping him acclimatize to American culture after he moved over from Australia, and explained why she was instrumental in his early development in the WWE.

As reported earlier, Murphy will face AEW star Brian Cage on Sept. 18 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia for the Battleground Championship Wrestling promotion. It will be Murphy’s first post-WWE match.

WWE released Murphy on June 2. He will become a free agent when his 90-day non-compete clause expires on Tuesday, August 31.

