On last week’s AEW Dynamite, Andrade El Idolo spoke with Alex Abrahantes and said he was looking for Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fenix).

What he wants with the trio isn’t exactly clear, but AEW announced Tony Schiavone will interview Andrade on tonight’s Dynamite: Fyter Fest (Night Two) to potentially get more answers. AEW is teasing the possibility of Death Triangle returning tonight, as well.

Dynamite beings at 8 pm ET on TNT. Below is the updated lineup:

* Tony Schiavone interviews Andrade El Idolo

* Darby Allin vs. Wheeler Yuta

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Impact World Tag Team Champion Doc Gallows

* The Blade vs. Orange Cassidy

* Five Labours of Jericho, Chapter 1: Chris Jericho vs. Shawn Spears (Only Spears can use a steel chair)

* Britt Baker (c) vs. Nyla Rose (AEW Women’s World Championship)

* Jon Moxley (c) vs. Lance Archer (Texas Deathmatch for the IWGP US Championship)