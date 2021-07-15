Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman recently part two of his conversation with former WWE NXT star Adrian Jaoude, f.k.a. Arturo Ruas on The Wrestling Inc. Daily. Jaoude spoke on his time in WWE, and one of the highlights of his career was appearing on RAW Underground. Shane McMahon was on the on-screen face of RAW Underground, and Jaoude discussed how involved McMahon was behind the scenes.

“Yes, he was,” Jaoude revealed. “He trained as well. Me and him, we have a friend in common, Renzo Gracie, and the Gracie family is friends of my family in Brazil, the Jaoude family. And I talked to Renzo often, and he (McMahon) trains Jiu-Jitsu with Renzo Gracie. And when I met him, like years before, at WrestleMania in catering, he did that match, and I was like, ‘Shane, your punches are cool,’ and he was punching me and we had a talk.

“And I met him after on RAW Underground, and he is a cool guy. He’s amazing, and he always wants to help you and teach you. He was helping to produce the matches, and because of my Jiu-Jitsu background, I felt that he was trying to build me there in that environment. It was fun, and he knew all the moves I used to do. He was calling the match on the fly because he trained. It was a good experience.”

McMahon strongly supported RAW Underground throughout it’s time on air. Jauode revealed whether or not this was Shane vision for pro wrestling.

“He never told me that it was his idea,” Jaoude noted. “Vince was on the set. He came on the first week. He was looking at the papers and talking to people. Shane was, all the time, with the many producers there, and I don’t believe that one person had the idea. They have a team. They talk. They bring ideas up. I played. I had fun.”

RAW Underground was short-lived and was quietly dropped. Hausman asked Jaoude if he ever had any interaction with Vince while he was on set.

“I didn’t have the chance to talk to him because of the virus, so people were staying away,” Jaoude said. “I didn’t feel the necessity to go to him and talk to him because he was very busy. He came in. He talked with some guys, talked to some producers and left. I knew he was behind the whole thing.”

