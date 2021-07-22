Thunder Rosa was able to sign with AEW after a buyout was reportedly orchestrated with the NWA.

As noted, AEW announced earlier today that they have officially signed Rosa, on her 35th birthday. You can click here for AEW’s announcement, along with Rosa’s response.

The news wasn’t a total shock as Rosa has been working with AEW, but the fact that she was able to sign with the company was a surprise because her NWA contract ran through the year. We noted before that Rosa had talked about being excited over her free agency in 2022, and that her NWA contract ran through the end of this year.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that a buyout of Rosa’s NWA contract was worked out. There’s no word yet on specifics of the buyout, but we will keep you updated.

Rosa reportedly requested her NWA release as far back as 2020, but that was rejected at the time.

It was also noted that AEW officials, especially boss Tony Khan, are very careful about not tampering with contracts. AEW reportedly wanted to play by the book with the Rosa – NWA situation. It’s been reported in the past that Khan and NWA owner Billy Corgan have often worked together directly, but it remains to be seen if they personally handled the Rosa deal.

Rosa defeated KiLynn King on this week’s AEW Dark episode. She also worked Wednesday’s Elevation tapings in Garland, TX, for a match that will air next Monday night. Her local opponent has not been identified as of this writing.

Stay tuned for more.