Toni Storm is reportedly scheduled to work as a babyface on WWE’s main roster.

Storm has been working as a heel on the WWE NXT brand as of late, but word now is that current creative plans have her working as a babyface on SmackDown, according to PWInsider. Storm will make her SmackDown debut during this Friday’s show.

WWE began airing vignettes for Storm’s SmackDown debut back on July 9. She worked a RAW dark match on July 5, defeating the returning Nox. Her last NXT TV match came on May 18, a win over NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Zoey Stark.

Storm first started working with WWE in June 2017 for the inaugural Mae Young Classic. She signed a contract in May 2018, and ended up winning the Mae Young Classic at Evolution in October 2018. Storm started working the NXT UK brand in the summer of 2018, and went on to capture the NXT UK Women’s Title at “Takeover: Blackpool” in January 2019, by defeating current RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley. Storm would later work the WWE Survivor Series and Royal Rumble pay-per-views. She took an 8 month hiatus and returned to the main NXT brand in October 2020. Since then she has had a few brief feuds, but nothing major.

Stay tuned for more on Storm working SmackDown. You can see the recent vignettes below: