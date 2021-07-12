The planned WWE Untold documentary on The Nexus has reportedly been shelved and there’s no additional work being done on the project, according to PWInsider.

There were other WWE documentary and content projects planned that have also been paused, while work is now being resumed on other projects.

As noted, the Broken Skull Sessions episode with WWE Hall of Famers Kevin Nash and Steve Austin did not air this past weekend after being pulled. It is edited and complete, and a new date should be announced soon. There is no solid word on the premiere date of the WWE Icons doc on Lex Luger, which was nixed the weekend before, but it is still scheduled to air. As noted, WWE reportedly wanted a stronger lead-in for the documentary, possibly during a pay-per-view weekend.

There has been a lot of programming removed from the WWE Network on Peacock and the international version as of late. PWInsider reports that this is because of changes in strategy and the roll-out for original content on the Network, as the service adjusts to its new place in the WWE hierarchy under the TV department.

It was noted that with changes made internally to departments that were folded into each other, a part of the recent corporate restructuring, there was a previously set schedule that was set to roll-out, and with so many people put into new positions, and those people needing to learn the ropes, there have been some growing pains.

A source noted that internally, things are much better off than it would appear from the outside, based off shows recently being pulled, and that they believed the re-shuffling of existing plans will end up being a long-term positive for the Network, but not all the ducks were in the same row as of late.