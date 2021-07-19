WWE officials are looking to keep the current wave of momentum going through to SummerSlam.

WWE has a strong buzz going today after last night’s Money In the Bank pay-per-view was held at the Toyota Center in Houston, with fans in the crowd. The next pay-per-view stop is SummerSlam in late August, and word now via @Wrestlevotes is that the company feels like “they can absolutely keep the energy and momentum” created so far with this past weekend, and carry it through to SummerSlam.

“If they can, we are looking at an all time PPV event come August 21. Time will tell,” the report noted.

SummerSlam is rumored to feature John Cena vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. Seth Rollins, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg vs. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, the in-ring return of Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair in a WrestleMania 37 rematch, and more.

It’s been reported that WWE is looking to out-do WrestleMania 37 with the SummerSlam event.

SummerSlam will take place on Saturday, August 21 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Stay tuned for more on the big event.