John Cena’s rumored WWE return at SummerSlam reportedly will not be impacted by his movie schedule.

As we’ve noted, Cena is rumored to return to WWE to challenge Universal Champion Roman Reigns at SummerSlam on August 21 in Las Vegas. There was some speculation on Cena’s return after last week he was announced for the new “Argylle” movie franchise. The first film in the franchise will start filming in Europe this August.

You can click here for full details on the “Argylle” plot and the all-star cast. A new promotional poster from Cena can be seen at this link.

In an update, multiple sources now report that the filming of “Argylle” in Europe next month will not affect Cena’s return at SummerSlam.

It was noted by Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast that Cena’s movie schedule is a “non-issue” and that he’s still expected to wrestle at SummerSlam. Furthermore, Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Cena’s filming schedule is not expected to be a hurdle for WWE, and whatever is planned to happen at SummerSlam is still a go.

Cena is said to be officially free from all filming obligations for now. Director James Gunn confirmed on Twitter this week that filming on “The Peacemaker” for HBO Max has officially wrapped in Vancouver. The HBO Max series stars Cena in the lead role, and is scheduled to premiere in January 2022, featuring 8 episodes in the first season. Cena had previously mentioned that he had to miss WrestleMania 37 due to his filming obligations in Vancouver.

There is still no word on when Cena will be brought back to the WWE storylines to begin the feud with Reigns. Cena has not been mentioned on WWE TV as of late, and has been away from WWE since losing to “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 37 in 2020. Reigns is scheduled to defend against WWE Hall of Famer Edge at Money In the Bank this coming Sunday.

Stay tuned for more on Cena’s status.