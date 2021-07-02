As noted before, WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon was joined by several top officials for his visit to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando on Thursday – WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan, Executive Director of RAW & SmackDown Bruce Prichard, and Senior Vice President of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis.

It was reported before how the group met with staff and scouted talent while they trained. The afternoon was described as “very much a positive day” and while many wrestlers were concerned over the rare McMahon visit to the facility, especially given the number of releases as of late, there was no kind of mass cuts or overhaul discussed, and one person in attendance described the day as a “breath of fresh air” opposed to the worry that some people were feeling going into the afternoon. You can click here for our original report on the visit.

It had also been reported how there were main roster and standard developmental WWE NXT wrestlers at the Performance Center this week to train, and that officials have been there as part of a major scouting effort to replenish the RAW and SmackDown rosters. Main roster talents have also been mandated to be at the Performance Center to train as the company prepares to return to touring with live crowds later this month.

In an update, it was reported by Fightful Select that most of the wrestlers didn’t even see McMahon very much, and only caught a short glimpse of the boss.

While there were a lot of nervous people going into the day, a few wrestlers admitted that they made themselves nervous for no reason at all, or at least no reason on the surface.

Furthermore, it was noted that not all NXT and Performance Center talent were required to be at the facility on Thursday, so some had no idea what was going on. Several of the wrestlers who were present for the visit said they were really believed when they realized they were just training as usual.

Another source who has been at the WWE Performance Center for the past few years said that before Thursday’s visit, they’d never seen McMahon at the Performance Center, outside of RAW, SmackDown and pay-per-view tapings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stay tuned for more.