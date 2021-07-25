AEW announced several matches for Tuesday’s AEW Dark.

One match announced is Diamante vs. Big Swole. Last week, Diamante cost Swole her match against The Bunny.

Below are the other matches:

* Varsity Blonds & Dante Martin vs. Ryan Nemeth & The Acclaimed

* Red Velvet vs. Alejandra Lion

* Abadon vs. Killa Kate

* Zach Mason & Warren Johnson vs. Dark Order’s Evil Uno & Stu Grayson