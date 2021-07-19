Charlotte Flair is your new RAW Women’s Champion.
Tonight’s WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view saw Flair defeat Rhea Ripley to become the new champion. The match ended after Flair trapped Ripley’s leg between the ring post and the steel steps. Flair kicked the steps into Ripley’s leg a few times, then brought her back into the ring for the Figure Four and the Figure Eight. Ripley eventually tapped out for the finish.
This is Flair’s 5th reign with the red brand title. Ripley won the strap back on April 11 during Night Two of WrestleMania 37, by defeating Asuka. She held the title for 98 days.
Stay tuned for more. Below are several shots of tonight’s title change from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas:
