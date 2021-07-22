ROH has announced that the Pure Title will be defended on Night 1 of Glory By Honor XVIII.

Ring of Honor announced today that ROH Pure Champion Jonathan Gresham will defend his title against fellow Foundation member Rhett Titus.

All four members of The Foundation will be present for the match. ROH is advertising that Jay Lethal will be in Gresham’s corner, while Tracy Williams will be in Titus’ corner.

ROH Glory By Honor XVIII Night 1 and Night 2 will air on Friday, August 20 and Saturday, August 21 from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. The events will air live on HonorClub. Below are the updated cards:

NIGHT ONE

ROH World Title Match

Flip Gordon vs. Bandido (c)

ROH Pure Title Match

Rhett Titus with Tracy Williams vs. Jonathan Gresham with Jay Lethal (c)

NIGHT TWO

Steel Cage Match

Matt Taven vs. Vincent

Taven’s future ROH World Title shot will be on the line.

MexiSquad (ROH World Champion Bandido and Rey Horus) vs. La Facción Ingobernable (ROH World Television Champion Dragon Lee and Rush)