The WWE NXT UK Title will be defended at the Takeover 36 event during WWE SummerSlam Weekend.

WWE announced today that Ilja Dragunov vs. NXT UK Champion WALTER will take place at the NXT Takeover 36 event on Sunday, August 22 in Orlando.

This match was supposed to air on today’s NXT UK episode but WWE announced last week that the match was being delayed until a future date due to WALTER suffering a “severe hand injury” during a backstage altercation with Dragunov. It has been reported that WALTER’s hand injury is legitimate.

WWE announced today during NXT UK that the rematch happening at Takeover is a collaborative effort between NXT bosses Triple H, Shawn Michaels and William Regal. The trio appeared in a video, seen below, to announce the rematch for Takeover, confirming that Dragunov and WALTER will fly to the United States to make it happen.

“We’ve taken a very keen interest in happenings between Ilja Dragunov and WALTER from last week,” Regal said.

“Like all of you, we were very disappointed to find out this match wouldn’t take place and was postponed,” Michaels said.

Triple H added, “But after many discussions with NXT UK General Manager Johnny Saint, I think that we have come up with what seems like the best possible solution.”

“Ilja Dragunov and WALTER’s rivalry has been the fiercest and most aggressive, not only in NXT history, but in our industry, in the last decade,” Regal stated.

Michaels continued, “With that in mind, we felt that this match for the NXT UK Championship should be seen by the entire world.”

“So WALTER will defend his NXT UK Championship against Ilja Dragunov in the United States,” Triple H revealed. “We will do it on August 22 at NXT Takeover 36.”

Dragunov vs. WALTER II is the rematch from the October 29, 2020 NXT UK main event, which saw WALTER retain in a bout that was praised by fans and wrestlers.

NXT Takeover 36 will air live on Sunday, August 22 from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. You can click here for spoilers on the card, which include spoilers from Wednesday’s NXT TV tapings.

Stay tuned for more. Below are WWE’s announcements on Dragunov vs. WALTER from today’s NXT UK episode: