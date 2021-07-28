Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman seemingly apologized to WWE RAW Superstar Drew McIntyre via Instagram on Tuesday.

Strowman posted a video clip of him hitting an elbow drop on McIntyre during their Triple Threat match for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania Backlash earlier this year. Bobby Lashley won the match to retain his title.

In his caption, Strowman wondered if McIntyre p-oped at the sight of a 330-pound monster coming down for an elbow drop. He also apologized for working a little stiff.

As reported earlier, Strowman fueled the rumor mill about his future in pro wrestling by tweeting “Choices choices choices!!!!!!” on Tuesday.

Strowman was released from WWE on June 2, and is reportedly under a 90-day non-compete clause that will make him a free agent on Tuesday, August 31.

A new report last week noted that WWE has interest in bringing Strowman back to the company. WWE also recently released new Strowman merchandise on WWE Shop.

Strowman’s Instagram post can be seen below: