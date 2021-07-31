Former WWE star Braun Strowman (Adam Scherr) has reportedly agreed to wrestle at Qatar Pro Wrestling’s “SuperSlam 3” show, according to PWInsider.

First reported by Lucha Libre Online, Strowman will be traveling to Qatar in September to sign an agreement. The negotiations were led by QPW chairman Ali Al-Marafi.

Braun Strowman was released from WWE on June 2. As noted at this link, there have been reports that AEW is interested in signing him and WWE possibly wants to bring him back.

Some of the talent that has been already announced for “SuperSlam 3” include AEW stars Brian Cage, Jon Moxley, and Sammy Guevara, ROH star EC3, and NJPW stars Hiroshi Tanahashi and Will Ospreay.

“SuperSlam 3” will be on February 26, 2022, at the Lausail Sports Arena in Doha, Qatar.