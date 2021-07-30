There is said to be nothing to the Brock Lesnar rumors that made the rounds on social media this week.

A rumor started that said Lesnar had signed a deal with a company that is not WWE. It was not clear if this was a reference to AEW, or some MMA company like Bellator or the UFC, but the rumor allegedly came from a reliable source.

In an update, there is no truth to any rumors that say Lesnar is signing with AEW, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer and Andrew Zarian of Mat Men. It was noted by the Observer that AEW President Tony Khan has never even had a business discussion with Lesnar, and those close to Lesnar said any reports of Lesnar secretly signing with AEW is 100% inaccurate. Furthermore, Zarian added that AEW and Lesnar have spoken maybe once in passing, but nothing serious. People in AEW reportedly laughed at the idea of Lesnar being signed.

It’s likely that the cost to sign Lesnar would not make economic sense for AEW at this point, and Lesnar is one talent that WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon would go above and beyond to lock in because of the plans for a WrestleMania match between Lesnar and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the next few years.

It was noted that as of this week, Lesnar has not signed a new deal with anyone, including WWE, AEW, UFC, Bellator, or anyone else.

Lesnar has reportedly not been in contract negotiations with WWE because it’s not the right time to bring him back, especially if they’re now waiting until WrestleMania 38 in 2022. WWE does want Lesnar back, but there is still no concrete word on when they might sign him for a return.

Stay tuned for more on Lesnar’s status and future.