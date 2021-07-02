All eyes are on Bronson Reed.

The Colossal One has been rumored for a main roster call-up for weeks now. Speculation reached a fever pitch last night when he lost his NXT North American Title to Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, as championship losses on the yellow brand are often followed by a red or blue debut soon after.

Speaking on El Brunch de WWE before the title loss, Reed says he’s unsure of what the future holds, but he’s happy on Tuesday nights.

“I mean, I don’t know,” Reed said. “I am the North American Champion of NXT and I’m to continue to defend that and being NXT, but they’ll have me on RAW or SmackDown I’m happy to show up and keep hitting that Tsunami Splash as many times as possible.”

Regardless of where he goes next, Reed did note he prefers to be be on SmackDown.

“That’s a tough choice. I think both have benefits, but if I had to choose, if I had to leave the black and gold in NXT, I’d probably say the blue brand,” Reed said.

If the former NXT North American Champion does land on Friday Night SmackDown, Reed seems to already has his first target in mind. Reed was asked who he would most want to face on the main roster.

“It would be Roman Reigns,” Reed answered. “Straight away. Straight to the Tribal Chief, the Head of the Table. I’ll take him on.”

