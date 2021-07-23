Canyon Ceman is reportedly gone from WWE.

Ceman had been working as WWE’s Senior Vice President of Talent Development, but PWInsider reports that he was let go today.

It was rumored in late June that Ceman was released then, but those reports were incorrect. PWInsider has now confirmed that he was let go today.

During his time with the company Ceman was intricately involved in the scouting, recruiting and evaluating of talents for the WWE developmental system, and helped with overseeing the WWE NXT brand.

Ceman was hired by WWE in March 2012 after serving as the Chief Financial Officer of the Association of Volleyball Professionals until the organization closed in 2010. WWE initially hired Ceman as the Senior Director of Talent Relations, but he was promoted to Senior Vice President of Talent Development in 2015.

There is no word yet on why WWE let go of Ceman today, but we will keep you updated.