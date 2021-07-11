On Friday’s SmackDown, it was announced by WWE Official Sonya Deville that Carmella, a former SmackDown Women’s Champion, will be taking Bayley’s (torn ACL) place against Bianca Belair for the title next Friday. With this upcoming show being the first in-person event in over a year and a half, anything can happen.

With that said, guest panelist Pat McAfee brought it to Carmella’s attention on today’s Talking Smack that some fans are skeptical of “The Most Beautiful Woman in All of WWE,” cutting to the front of the line prematurely. Some think she doesn’t deserve this career-defining opportunity. Carmella snapped back on these comments by saying it was preposterous that fans would think so little of her. She believes she has been cornered for far too long, and she is willing to prove to the WWE Universe that she fares well against the best of them.

“Some people say I don’t deserve it. Are you kidding me?” Carmella angrily asked. “Not only am I the most beautiful in all of WWE, I have a hell of a lot more to offer than just being a pretty face.

“You want to talk about the best of the best in the women’s division; let’s talk about it. Let’s talk about Charlotte Flair. I beat her. Asuka. Beat her, too. Alexa Bliss. Beat her. Let’s so who else is there; Sasha Banks. Beat her. Becky Lynch, I beat her. So, why the hell are we talking about me? Yes, I’m beautiful, but I can also go in the ring.”

Following that declaration, Talking Smack host Kayla Braxton went on to ask Carmella if Bayley is helping her prepare for this upcoming bout.

“We do know that Bayley was in line for that opportunity at Money in the Bank,” Braxton said.” Of course, it’s not happening. But there have been little rumors — I don’t want — The word collusion might not be it, but maybe you and Bayley have been talking.”

“Here’s the thing, let me tell you this: Bayley is one of my best, best, best friends,” Carmella interrupted. “It’s awful what happened to her. It really is. My heart goes out to her, and I feel really bad. But I’m grateful that I’m the one that’s going to be replacing her. There is no one in this company, no one on this roster, RAW or SmackDown, that knows Bianca better than Bayley.

“Bayley has had so many matches against Bianca. She knows her in and out. She knows what makes her tick, what her strengths are and what her weaknesses are. So, if you don’t think Bayley is going to share that information with me, you are totally kidding yourself. I am going into this match so prepared it’s not even funny. Bianca should be scared. She should be worried.”

You can check out Carmella’s full interview on Peacock and the WWE Network. If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE Talking Smack and give a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.