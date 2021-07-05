As noted, tonight’s WWE RAW will feature Charlotte Flair giving a “medical update” during an in-ring segment. WWE noted that Flair requested time to give the update.

WWE’s announcement led to fan speculation on Flair’s personal life, but now Fightful Select has confirmed that tonight’s “medical update” is just a part of the storylines.

Flair is set to give an update after being attacked by RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley last week. Flair vs. Ripley will take place at the WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view on July 18.

WWE’s official preview for the segment reads like this:

Charlotte Flair set to provide a medical update on Raw After picking up a win over Mandy Rose as part of a Six-Woman Tag Team Match last week, Charlotte Flair’s celebration was cut short in a hurry courtesy of Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley. The Nightmare doled out a vicious chop block on The Queen, and as a result, Flair has requested time this Monday on Raw to provide the WWE Universe with a medical update on her condition after the attack. Find out what The Queen has to say live this Monday on Raw at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Stay tuned for more.