Chris Jericho filed to trademark the “God of War” name earlier this month.

Jericho has been using the “God of War” nickname in AEW as of late. He listed the First Use and First Use In Commerce dates as July 1, according to USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records.

The use descriptions included with the filing were for general merchandise and entertainment, including the following:

“Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes”

Photos of Jericho’s new AEW “God of War” t-shirt were also included in the filing. You can see Jericho’s new shirt in the tweet below.

Jericho’s feud with MJF will continue next Wednesday on the Fyter Fest Night 2 edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT as “The 5 Labours of Jericho: Chapter 1” will take place. Chapter 1 will feature Jericho vs. Shawn Spears in a match where Spears can use a steel chair, but Jericho can’t.