NJPW star Clark Connors took to social media to write about his career milestone.

It was three years ago today that Connors officially started his journey with NJPW.

He wrote, “Fourth of July has always meant a lot to me, not only because it is a celebration of America, but because it marks the day I officially started my journey with @njpw1972. It has been 3 years now, let’s hope for many more. Stay safe, have fun, and watch some wrasslin’.”

Connors trained at the NJPW LA Dojo under Katsuyori Shibata.

In 2020, the NJPW Strong star won the first-ever “Lion’s Break Crown” tournament. He had defeated Danny Limelight in the finals.

He also participated in the 2019 and 2020 Super J-Cup.