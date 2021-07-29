Pro wrestling legend David Crockett attended this week’s AEW Dynamite tapings in North Carolina and will be a guest commentator on next week’s AEW Dark: Elevation.

Crockett appeared in front of the crowd prior to Dynamite and joined Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight, the commentary team for Elevation.

As seen in the tweet below, AEW shared a photo of Crockett with Schiavone and Ross.

Schiavone and Crockett were the announce team for World Championship Wrestling, the flagship show for Jim Crockett Promotions and later WCW, between 1985 through 1988. Ross joined the team in 1988.

Crockett left shortly after Crockett Promotions was sold to Turner Broadcasting, but remained with WCW as an executive producer.

Earlier this year, David’s older brother, Jim Crockett Jr., passed away at the age of 76.