Frankie Kazarian vs. Impact World Tag Team Champion Doc Gallows has been announced for Night Two of AEW’s Fyter Fest edition of Dynamite on TNT.

The match was announced during AEW’s “Dark: Elevation” on Monday night as Kazarian defeated Baron Black. Brandon Cutler tried to attack Kazarian after the match, but came up short. Gallows then laid Kazarian out.

Wednesday’s match will be the first singles bout for Gallows in AEW.

Stay tuned for more on Wednesday’s show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up for the episode, which takes place at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas:

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Impact World Tag Team Champion Doc Gallows

* The Blade vs. Orange Cassidy

* Five Labours of Jericho, Chapter 1: Chris Jericho vs. Shawn Spears (Only Spears can use a steel chair)

* AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker defends against Nyla Rose

* IWGP United States Champion Jon Moxley defends against Lance Archer in a Texas Deathmatch