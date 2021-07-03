Drew McIntyre appeared on the Battleground Podcast and dropped some news of wanting to bring his “Broken Dreams” theme back.

McIntyre was asked if his old theme could make a return, potentially at this year’s SummerSlam on August 21.

“Okay, one of these days that music is going to come back because I hear this question all the time,” McIntyre responded. “I see it every day on social media. One of these days I’m going to get it approved. I’m going to have it for a show. I’m positive we still have the rights to it and I’m going to convince management to let me use it.

“And everybody in the crowd better know the words to that song because if I go out there and everybody is like, ‘what’s that?’ then I’m going to be let down. So, everybody start learning the lyrics because eventually I will get that song.”

McIntyre then spoke about WrestleMania staying two nights and if more bigger PPVs should go two nights.

“I like the two-night format, obviously it was created because of the times we were living in and it gave everyone an entire weekend of WrestleMania when there was no other original content, at the time,” McIntyre said. “I think it’s really cool to have a WrestleMania weekend, or SummerSlam weekend. As much as I love WrestleMania and be performing on it, I couldn’t imagine being in the crowd for up to seven hours at a time. It’s such a long event.

“I remember wrestling Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 35 and we were on a little later, and you could feel the crowd getting a little burnt out as the night goes on because they’ve been there for so long. If we broke it into two nights, we’ve got those shorter events and the crowd’s got their energy from start to finish. They can pick a night, they can pick both nights, or make a weekend out of it. So, I’m all about it, but again, I don’t understand the business behind it and what makes the most sense, so I can’t make that decision. But for me, personally, it gets a yes.”

You can check out McIntyre’s full comments in the video below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Battleground Podcast with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.