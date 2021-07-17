Just shy of one week before heading into the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder match, former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is laser-focused on winning the contractual briefcase and claiming his rightful title again, or another one, perhaps. “The Scottish Warrior” recently made an appearance on WWE’s The Bump to discuss his plan going into this career-altering match.

McIntyre would like to recreate that first moment of winning the WWE Championship by cementing a victory at Money in the Bank this Sunday. Having been in several of these unique matches, McIntyre is dead set on learning his mistake from year’s past and focusing on what he needs to do to not batter himself too much, yet get enough offense in to give himself time to climb the ladder to victory.

“I’ve been in a few MITB Ladder matches. They’re frickin painful,” McIntyre revealed. “I remember my very first one at WrestleMania 26. I was the Intercontinental Champion and in my first WrestleMania [match]. I remember there was a particular point in the match where Shelton Benjamin picked up a ladder and locked eyes with me, and I thought, he’s going to throw that ladder at me. And sure enough, he threw the ladder at me. I put up my forearms as fast as I could, and it hit my forearms. It was the most unbelievable pain in my life. My arms were black and blue for weeks.”

McIntyre noted that he was actually knocked out unconscious in his next Money In The Bank match.

“My next MITB match, Kofi [Kingston] jumped off the ladder doing his boom drop through a table and knocked me unconscious. I remember waking up and literally think why are there so many people in my bedroom. [Then, I was like] wait, I’m in a ladder match. I’ve got some good experiences in MITB [matches], and I have a good feeling about this one, considering that I absolutely have to win.”

WWE Money In The Bank takes place this Sunday. As always, Wrestling Inc. will have live coverage of the event.

You can watch Drew McIntyre’s full interview here. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE’s The Bump with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.