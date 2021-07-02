WWE Hall of Famer Edge is set to address WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on SmackDown tonight.

WWE has just announced that The Rated R Superstar will address Reigns following last week’s return, as they prepare to do battle for the title at Money In the Bank on July 18. WWE previously announced that Reigns would address Edge’s return tonight.

WWE is also teasing that there will be Women’s Money In the Bank Qualifying bouts on tonight’s show. Carmella was added to the match by Sonya Deville last week, and Liv Morgan was teased. There are still three blue brand spots for the match. RAW entrants in the women’s match include Asuka, Naomi, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up:

* Edge will address Roman Reigns and their Money In the Bank match, Reigns will address Edge

* Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens in a Last Man Standing Money In the Bank qualifier

* More Money In the Bank pay-per-view build