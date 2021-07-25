Impact announced an eight-man tag team match for Thursday.

The match announced was FinJuice, Fallah Bahh, & No Way vs. Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Rohit Raju, & Shera.

Below is the updated card:

* Steve Maclin vs. Trey Miguel (Before The IMPACT)

* Moose vs. Chris Sabin

* FinJuice, Fallah Bahh, & No Way vs. Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Rohit Raju, & Shera

* Deaner & Rhino vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack

* Jay White & Chris Bey vs. The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows)

Impact Wrestling airs every Thursday on AXS TV at 8 pm ET.