Impact announced an eight-man tag team match for Thursday.
The match announced was FinJuice, Fallah Bahh, & No Way vs. Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Rohit Raju, & Shera.
Below is the updated card:
* Steve Maclin vs. Trey Miguel (Before The IMPACT)
* Moose vs. Chris Sabin
* FinJuice, Fallah Bahh, & No Way vs. Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Rohit Raju, & Shera
* Deaner & Rhino vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack
* Jay White & Chris Bey vs. The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows)
Impact Wrestling airs every Thursday on AXS TV at 8 pm ET.
