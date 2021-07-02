The final round of the 2021 MLW Open Draft was revealed tonight by Alicia Atout on MLW’s YouTube Channel.

The final draft picks are Jordan Oliver, Kit Osbourne “Rip Von Erich” and Matt Cross. Cross was drafted by Cesar Duran and is now part of Azteca Underground.

Marshall and Ross Von Erich, Alex Kane, EJ Nduka, King Muertes, Calvin Tankman, Arez, and Davey Richards are just a few who have already been announced for the 2021 Open Draft.

MLW makes its return with Battle Riot III on July 10 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA.

Below is the full video of the final 2021 Open Draft: