Following his journey back to SmackDown last night, Finn Balor is ready to conquer the main roster and climb the title rankings again. In an exclusive interview with Kayla Braxton on this week’s Talking Smack, “The Prince” spoke about what a privilege it was to return to the main roster in front of the WWE Universe, who were just as ecstatic to see him live and up close.

“It’s good to be back,” Finn Balor said with a smile. “It’s SmackDown. The fans are back, and Finn is back. I tell you, it was a hell of a pump. The energy is still running through my body. But, yeah, it’s good to be back.”

Braxton then asked Balor what specifically drove him to come back to the blue brand instead of Monday Night RAW, where he successfully became the inaugural Universal Champion and held the Intercontinental Championship twice.

“Obviously, there is always a plan,” Balor teased. “I went to NXT, [and] I became the NXT Champion. I moved to RAW, [and] became the first Universal Champion, [and] became the two-time Intercontinental Champion. I went back to NXT and won the NXT Championship.

“So, the reason that I’m here on SmackDown is to win championships. Buckle your seat belts; we’re going for a ride!”

You can check out Finn Balor’s full interview on Peacock and the WWE Network. If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE Talking Smack and give a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.